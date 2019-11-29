UrduPoint.com
Smog Action Plan To Be Implemented In Line, Spirit: Punjab Minister For Environment Protection Department Muhammad Rizwan

Smog action plan to be implemented in line, spirit: Punjab Minister for Environment Protection Department Muhammad Rizwan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Environment Protection Department Muhammad Rizwan has taken immediate notice of news item regarding some factory or brick kilns owners ignored the orders of environment department.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the minister said that he was continuously monitoring smog related situation and issued instructions to the DG EPD in this regard.

He said that instruction has been issued to the concerned departments to remain alert for coping with any situation under the SMOG action plan.

He directed the DG EPD that concerned departments including administration of EPD should ensure the implementation of plan formulated to cope with smog in letter and spirit and no leniency would be tolerated in this regard.

He directed for a stern legal action against responsible of violation of the EPD rules and regulations to speed up the ongoing campaign against industries and brick-kilns involved in spreading pollution.

He directed to run awareness campaign for informing the people about the preventive measures to protect themselves from smog.

He said that 'Clean and Green Pakistan' was the vision of incumbent government and all available resources were being utilized in this regard.

