Smog advisory issued

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :The District Health Authority has issued a smog warning amid fears that a combination of hot weather and pollution could cause health and breathing problems. Chief Executive Officer DHA Dr Muhammad Sohail Chaudary told APP on Sunday that on the instruction of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, immediate measures are being taken to combat the looming threat of smog this year. He said in order to mitigate the factors behind smog, there is a need to adopt preventive measure and increase awareness. Dr Sohail advised the people to wear face masks to protect themselves from breathing problems, eye, nose and throat infections.

DHA focal person for smog Dr Muhammad Ali Mirza further recommended to avoid physical activity such as walking. He advised the people to drink plenty of water and clean houses with wet cloths instead of besom. He added that wearing protected sunglasses while going outside could be helpful to avoid any sort of eye infection. He said that smog might affect the human health during the start of winter season due to the change of climate and environmental pollution. Dr Ali said that promotion of tree plantation was vital for avoiding smog and checking environmental pollution.