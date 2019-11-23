UrduPoint.com
Smog Aggravated Environment Degradation In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 07:16 PM

Global warming has degraded environment to a great extent in Pakistan while the situation has been aggravated by smog day by day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Global warming has degraded environment to a great extent in Pakistan while the situation has been aggravated by smog day by day.

This was stated by speakers and Public Health Experts in an awareness seminar on smog held at Institute of Public Health (IPH). They were of the view that society must be developed on the scientific basis instead of traditions so that the people should understand issues concerning to their health.

Industrial revolution, smoke from the brick kilns,burning of remains of crops and solid waste and smoke produced by the vehicles on the roads are the basic cause of producing smog.

The experts declared smog as a big issue than dengue and urged the need for awareness campaign at mass level to overcome the issue.

Chairman board of Management (BOM) IPH, Lt Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool, Member Health and Nutrition P&D Department Dr Suhail Saqlain, Dean IPH Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir and other public health experts from environment department spoke on the occasion.

Chairman Task Force P&D Sardar Awais Dreshak, officers from Health department, PITB and other concerned departments were also present in the seminar.

