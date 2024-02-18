Open Menu

Smog Awareness Campaign

February 18, 2024

Smog awareness campaign

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Clean Green Index Pakistan national champion Ashfaq Nazar Ghuman said that all living beings including humans, birds and animals are facing severe problems due to increasing smog and air pollution in Punjab.

He expressed these views during an awareness campaign among people about prevention of smog and air pollution. He said that a clean and green Pakistan campaign was the need of the hour.

He said that every citizen should move forward by supporting the government and institutions to deal with the challenges of climate change because people were suffering from various diseases in Pakistan due to its bad effects.

He said that the government alone could not face the big challenge, so it was the human, religious and national duty of every individual to play their positive role in a clean and green Pakistan so that we can give healthy society to our future generations.

