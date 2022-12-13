UrduPoint.com

Smog Awareness Campaign Launched

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2022

Smog awareness campaign launched

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched a smog awareness campaign to sensitise people of the twin cities to avoid any health or safety hazards during smog season.

According to a spokesman, the campaign has been launched on the special directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan with an aim to raise awareness on the best practices to keep oneself safe and healthy during the smog season.

Therefore, drivers and car owners should bring the vehicle on the road while keeping it in good condition.

In this regard, the teams distributed pamphlets and face masks among motorcyclists, motorists, and pedestrians and urged them to avoid waste burning to control the smog formation to protect themselves from breathing problems, and eye, nose and throat infections.

The teams briefed that heart and breathing patients should take extra measures to avoid any untoward situation and use protected sunglasses while going outside to avoid any sort of eye infection.

