Smog awareness campaign launched

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Highway Police have launched awareness campaign to inform people about dangers of smog and measures to prevent it.

According to a press release issued here, under the supervision of Chaudhary Muhammad Sharif, Superintendent Police, Punjab Highway Police, the mobile education Unit of the department visited several state-run schools and organized workshops to tell teachers and students about dangers of smog which was likely to fall in upcoming month of November in Punjab.

The instructor, Muhammad Jameel told the participants of the workshop that smog badly damaged respiratory system and infected people with deadly diseases. He urged people to avoid burning plastic, tyres and garbage during smog days. He also urged citizens to avoid bringing their smog emitting vehicles on roads.