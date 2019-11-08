UrduPoint.com
Smog Awareness Campaign Launched In Khanewal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 07:54 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :The environment protection department (EPD) and traffic police jointly launched a smog awareness campaign in the district to enable people stay safe against hazards related to smog.

On the orders of Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Chaudhry and EPD Assistant Director Sarfraz Anjum, EPD Inspector Amjad distributed face masks and pamphlets among people in different parts of the city.

Sarfraz Anjum urged people to wear masks and sun glasses before moving out of their homes and wash their eyes with clean water every three hours upon feeling itching in their eyes.

