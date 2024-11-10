Smog Awareness Camps Set Up In Lodhran
Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Lodhran Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mehr has ordered for establishment of smog awareness camps across the district.
He issued a high alert detailing protective measures against the harmful impact of smog two days ago.
The awareness camps aimed to create awareness among the public about the dangers of smog and encourage active participation in measures to mitigate its effects. Highlighting the seriousness of the issue, the DC described smog as a dangerous environmental threat, stressing the need for collective action from all citizens to combat it.
Special anti-smog squads have been deployed across the district. These squads are actively working to curb air pollution through various interventions.
Municipal committees are conducting regular water sprinkling to reduce dust level. The Punjab government has enforced strict ban on activities contributing to smog, such as the burning of crop residue, emissions from industrial waste, and the incineration of municipal waste, tires, and plastic materials.
To safeguard public health, the government has taken firm measures against smog-inducing activities. Farmers and landowners have been strictly instructed not to burn crop residues. Additionally, brick kiln owners are mandated to use zigzag technology to minimize pollution, while factory owners must install emission control equipment on chimneys.
Recent Stories
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two motorcyclists killed in road accident2 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates green shirts over victory against Australia12 minutes ago
-
Strict security provided at churches12 minutes ago
-
Experts highlight SBC strategies as key to sustainable healthcare at 14th Public Health Conference22 minutes ago
-
DG EPA stresses importance of combating dust pollution, advises face masks to combat smog22 minutes ago
-
Dental doctor shots dead two brother in Lakki22 minutes ago
-
Two food outlets on Murree Road imposes fine over cleanliness violations22 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on Sunday Market prices, six arrested22 minutes ago
-
DPO inspects security of PTS22 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi and CM Bugti visits Civil Hospital Quetta to inquire about health of injured in railway ..32 minutes ago
-
FGEHA set to auction commercial plots in Islamabad’s G-13, G-14 on Wednesday32 minutes ago
-
Peshawar chokes as dwellers struggle with air pollution32 minutes ago