Open Menu

Smog Awareness Camps Set Up In Lodhran

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Smog awareness camps set up in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Lodhran Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mehr has ordered for establishment of smog awareness camps across the district.

He issued a high alert detailing protective measures against the harmful impact of smog two days ago.

The awareness camps aimed to create awareness among the public about the dangers of smog and encourage active participation in measures to mitigate its effects. Highlighting the seriousness of the issue, the DC described smog as a dangerous environmental threat, stressing the need for collective action from all citizens to combat it.

Special anti-smog squads have been deployed across the district. These squads are actively working to curb air pollution through various interventions.

Municipal committees are conducting regular water sprinkling to reduce dust level. The Punjab government has enforced strict ban on activities contributing to smog, such as the burning of crop residue, emissions from industrial waste, and the incineration of municipal waste, tires, and plastic materials.

To safeguard public health, the government has taken firm measures against smog-inducing activities. Farmers and landowners have been strictly instructed not to burn crop residues. Additionally, brick kiln owners are mandated to use zigzag technology to minimize pollution, while factory owners must install emission control equipment on chimneys.

Related Topics

Technology Government Of Punjab Water Alert Lodhran All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

20 hours ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

20 hours ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

20 hours ago
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

24 hours ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

1 day ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

1 day ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

1 day ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan