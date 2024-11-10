Smog awareness camps set up in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Lodhran Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mehr has ordered for establishment of smog awareness camps across the district.

He issued a high alert detailing protective measures against the harmful impact of smog two days ago.

The awareness camps aimed to create awareness among the public about the dangers of smog and encourage active participation in measures to mitigate its effects. Highlighting the seriousness of the issue, the DC described smog as a dangerous environmental threat, stressing the need for collective action from all citizens to combat it.

Special anti-smog squads have been deployed across the district. These squads are actively working to curb air pollution through various interventions.

Municipal committees are conducting regular water sprinkling to reduce dust level. The Punjab government has enforced strict ban on activities contributing to smog, such as the burning of crop residue, emissions from industrial waste, and the incineration of municipal waste, tires, and plastic materials.

To safeguard public health, the government has taken firm measures against smog-inducing activities. Farmers and landowners have been strictly instructed not to burn crop residues. Additionally, brick kiln owners are mandated to use zigzag technology to minimize pollution, while factory owners must install emission control equipment on chimneys.