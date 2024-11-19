Smog Awareness Pamphlets Distributed
Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2024 | 11:50 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Under the auspices of the Health Department,Government of Punjab and civil society,pamphlets raising awareness about smog were distributed in Ahmadpur East and other areas of Bahawalpur district,here on Tuesday.
A team of the Health Department led by Deputy District (DD) Health Officer,Dr.Usama Moeen Sheikh visited several areas of Ahmadpur East and distributed pamphlets among citizens,drivers,shopkeepers and students.
Speaking on the occasion,Dr.Sheikh said that smog had been causing spread of diseases among people.
He said that patients suffering from respiratory diseases,asthma,throat itching,cold,fever and cough due to smog had been visiting hospitals.
“People will have to adopt precautionary measures to save themselves from affects of smog,”DD added.
He advised people avoid burning garbage and paddy stubble.
“Smog is mixture of smoke and dust,he added.
He urged owners of bricks kilns to adopt zig zang technology.
He requested mainstream media to play its due role in raising awareness about smog.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain
Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held
Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation
Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war
Stocks, dollar hesitant as traders eye US rate outlook, Nvidia
Senegal ruling party on track to win legislative majority
Ecuador declares emergency for forest fires, water shortages
G20 host Brazil launches alliance to end 'scourge' of hunger
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Farooq Abdullah slams hardliner BJP for neglecting Jammu's uplift deliberately, seeks revival of ‘ ..2 minutes ago
-
New polio case reported in KP, raising disease toll to 50 in country2 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1,000 litres of adulterated milk12 minutes ago
-
300 electric buses for Lahore by year-end: Azma Bokhari12 minutes ago
-
Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today13 minutes ago
-
Two dead as car overturns into ditch near Rawalakot32 minutes ago
-
Snowfall ends dry spell in upper reaches of Kashmir, More snowfall on Neelam valley peaks predicted32 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 100,600 cusecs water32 minutes ago
-
Spanish senators discover unforgettable charms in Pakistan32 minutes ago
-
Health expert urged citizen to take precautionary measures during unfavorable weather conditions2 hours ago
-
Sikh pilgrims to attend ceremony in safe environment: ETPB official11 hours ago
-
AJK President urges South Africa-based Kashmiri expatriates to accelerate efforts to raise Kashmir i ..11 hours ago