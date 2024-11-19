Smog awareness pamphlets distributed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Under the auspices of the Health Department,Government of Punjab and civil society,pamphlets raising awareness about smog were distributed in Ahmadpur East and other areas of Bahawalpur district,here on Tuesday.

A team of the Health Department led by Deputy District (DD) Health Officer,Dr.Usama Moeen Sheikh visited several areas of Ahmadpur East and distributed pamphlets among citizens,drivers,shopkeepers and students.

Speaking on the occasion,Dr.Sheikh said that smog had been causing spread of diseases among people.

He said that patients suffering from respiratory diseases,asthma,throat itching,cold,fever and cough due to smog had been visiting hospitals.

“People will have to adopt precautionary measures to save themselves from affects of smog,”DD added.

He advised people avoid burning garbage and paddy stubble.

“Smog is mixture of smoke and dust,he added.

He urged owners of bricks kilns to adopt zig zang technology.

He requested mainstream media to play its due role in raising awareness about smog.