Smog Awareness Seminar Held

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2022 | 01:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol police held a smog awareness seminar at a private college here on Thursday.

District Superintendent Police (DSP) Malik Muhammad Amin, mobile education unit, teachers and large number of students attended the seminar.

While addressing,the DSP said that smog was a combination of smoke and fog which may cause flu, irritation in eyes, and worsen lung diseases.

He advised the participants to avoid going out unnecessarily, wear glasses and mask, keep doors and windows closed, frequently wash hands and face and in case of throat infection gargle with warm water.

Incharge Education unit Rizwan Bhatti educates the students about road safety and traffic rules as well as urged for positive use of social media.

He said that driving under 18-years was prohibited in the law, hence parents should not handover keys of vehicles to their children.

He asked the students to abide by the traffic signs, road crossings, traffic signals, line and lane.Use of cell phones while driving was perilous, he added.

He said that help line 1124 was active and commuters should use it in case of any mishap on highways.

