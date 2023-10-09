Smog awareness walk held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The district administration on Monday organized a walk to create awareness

about smog.

Administrator Municipal Corporation Sialkot Muhammad Iqbal and Chief Executive

Officer (CEO) Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) Sialkot Syed Asad

Kazmi besides environment friendly volunteers and officials participated in the walk.

Addressing on the occasion, Administrator Municipal Corporation Sialkot Muhammad

Iqbal said that under the Smog Safe Punjab Initiative of the Punjab government,

SOPs had been set up for all institutions including local government, environment,

transport and traffic police to eliminate factors and causes of environmental pollution

which was the first priority of the district administration to implement them individually.

He said that citizens should play their role to minimize smog.