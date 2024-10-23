Smog awareness walk held

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The local administration arranged an awareness walk in Tandlianwala to sensitize the people about harms of smog during winter.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Jafar Ali Hocha led the walk which started from Municipal Committee Office and the participants marched on various roads. They were holding banners and placards inscribed with the slogans about awareness and prevention from harms of smog during winter.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala Azka Sehar and others were also present on the occasion in addition to a large number of people from the civil society.

Speaking on the occasion, the MPA Jafar Ali Hocha said that the government was taking tangible steps to eliminate the menace of smog but in this connection, public cooperation was imperative to deal with this issue amicably.

The AC Tandlianwala said that precautionary and preventive measures were imperative to reduce ill impacts of smog. If the people avoid from burning crop residues and garbage, it would help decrease smog issue, she added.

She said the government was also taking strict action against brick kilns, factories, mills and vehicles which were causing emission of excessive smoke and polluting the environment.

The environmental pollution was a major factor of smog during winters. Hence, the general public should cooperate with the government institutions to contain this menace at maximum extent so that 'we could provide safe and secured atmosphere to our coming generations', she added.