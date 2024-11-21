Smog Awareness Walk Held
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Project Management Unit, Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA), under the Foreign Funded Agence Française de Développement (AFD) Project: Heritage and Urban Regeneration in Lahore Fort
and its Buffer Zone organized a smog awareness walk here on Thursday.
The event witnessed active participation from a wide range of community members, including corporate leaders, students, and environmental advocates, emphasizing the need for collective action to combat pollution and safeguard the city’s future.
Participants walked from Circular Garden to food Street to demonstrate collective action in addressing the environmental challenge experienced by the city. The WCLA distributed plants among the participants of smog awareness walk.
As part of this broader initiative, the project will bring a significant focus to improving the environmental conditions of the Taxali area.
The WCLA, led by Director General Kamran Lashari and Project Director Tanveer Raza Sahoo, envisioned a transformation that combines the preservation of Lahore’s rich cultural heritage with sustainable urban regeneration.
The efforts in the Taxali area will include: green urban spaces: developing eco-friendly landscapes to mitigate pollution and enhance quality of air, improved waste management: implementing modern waste disposal and recycling systems to promote a cleaner community and public awareness programmes: engaging local residents through workshops and activities to educate them on the environmental benefits of sustainable practices.
The Heritage and Urban Regeneration Project is a testament to the commitment of the WCLA to preserve Lahore’s unique heritage while fostering urban development that benefits both the environment and its citizens.
