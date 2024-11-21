Smog awareness walk highlights collective action for Lahore’s environment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Project Management Unit, Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA), under the Foreign Funded Agency Française de Développement (AFD) Project: Heritage and Urban Regeneration in Lahore Fort and its Buffer Zone, successfully organized a smog awareness walk to address the critical environmental issue of smog in Lahore.

The event was participated by a wide range of community members, including corporate leaders, students, and environmental advocates, emphasising the need for collective action to combat pollution and safeguard the city’s future. Participants walked from Circular Garden to food Street to demonstrate collective action in addressing the environmental challenge experienced by Lahore City.

WCLA distributed plants among the participants of smog awareness walk.

As part of this broader initiative, the project will bring a significant focus to improving the environmental conditions of the Taxali area. The WCLA, led by Director General Mr. Kamran Lashari and Project Director Tanveer Raza Sahoo, envisions a transformation that combines the preservation of Lahore’s rich cultural heritage with sustainable urban regeneration.

Speaking about the project, Kamran Lashari stated: “Our mission goes beyond conserving heritage; we aim to enrich the lives of the people who call this historic area home. By addressing environmental challenges like smog, we are paving the way for a brighter and more sustainable future for Lahore.”