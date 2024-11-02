Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points

(@Abdulla99267510)

"Green Lockdown" initiative has failed to curb smog in provincial capital

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2024) The "Green Lockdown" initiative in Lahore has failed to curb smog as the city’s air quality reached dangerous levels and made life increasingly difficult for residents.

The reports suggested that Air Quality Index (AQI) touched almost 1067 points.

The recent report said that the "Green Lockdowns" implemented in 11 areas across Lahore have had little impact on the smog, with air pollution surpassing previous years' records. The Air Quality Index (AQI) for Lahore has reached an alarming level of 1,067, while visibility in the city has dropped to zero, according to the Meteorological Department.

The environmental experts advised citizens, particularly children, the elderly, and those with health issues, to avoid going outdoors. They warned that the current air quality poses serious health risks not only to humans but also to wildlife and vegetation.

The experts recommend that residents increase their intake of balanced food and water to mitigate the effects of pollution.

In central and southern Punjab, the hazardous smog continued to blanket various areas, with the government measures proving ineffective.

Anti-smog operations are underway across the province, with Punjab Police reporting the arrest of 1,035 individuals and the filing of 1,330 cases this year for violating anti-smog SOPs.

In Lahore alone, police detained 73 individuals and registered 184 cases as part of anti-smog enforcement.

The authorities have issued fines for over 600,000 vehicles releasing toxic smoke and seized around 150,000 unfit vehicles.

The fitness certificates for 10,000 vehicles were suspended, and millions of rupees in fines were imposed.

Due to severe smog and air pollution, the Lahore’s air quality remained extremely hazardous. Smog made Lahore once again as one of the most polluted cities in the world.