Smog can cause serious health problems: Dr Yasin

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :An awareness seminar on smog was held at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Wednesday.

The seminar was organized in collaboration with the Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences and World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Director Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences Dr Muhammad Yasin was chief guest while Dr Tariq Mahmood, Farrah Rasheed, faculty members and students participated.

Addressing the participants, Dr Muhammad Yasin said smog was a kind of air pollution which was a mixture of smoke and fog in the air.

Burning of coal, plastic items, tyres, wood in factories, crops residues and smoke emitting vehicles were major causes behind smog generating, he said.

He said smog could cause health problems such as asthma,eye irritation, lungs infection and other respiratory problems.

About precautionary measures, he urged participants to cover their faces with masks and eyes with spectacles, use hot water or tea, avoid going out from homes and physical exercise.

He urged for launching a vigorous awareness campaign, taking measures for themaximum tree plantation.