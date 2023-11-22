Smog Case: LHC orders resealing of 84 factories

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered resealing of 84 factories that had been de-sealed against its orders

The court also hinted to take action against officers involved in de-sealing of the factories.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control the smog.

During the proceedings, Lahore Development Authority's counsel submitted that the environment tribunal had de-sealed 84 factories which were sealed on the orders of the court.

The court questioned the de-sealing of factories by the tribunal and sought Names of the officers involved, hinting that action would be taken against them Under PEEDA Act.

At this stage, a member of the Judicial Environment Commission also submitted a report, wherein it was stated that the members of the commission met with the caretaker chief minister who assured complete implementation of court orders in connection with the smog issue. The report also stated that incidents of burning crops residue in Nankana Sahib led to the suspension of 40 officers.

The court appreciated the anti-smog measures by deputy commissioner Lahore and sought a report from the Agriculture Department regarding the disposal of crop residues, besides adjourning the further hearing.