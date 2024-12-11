Smog case: LHC suggests policy on market timings, wedding ceremonies

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday suggested formulating a comprehensive policy to regulate market timings and wedding ceremonies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday suggested formulating a comprehensive policy to regulate market timings and wedding ceremonies.

Justice Shahid Karim gave this suggestion while hearing a set of petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control the smog.

During the hearing, Advocate General Punjab Khalid Ishaq presented a detailed report on the government’s initiatives to combat smog, which were commended by the court.

The court remarked that the collaborative efforts of the government and judiciary have contributed to the current pleasant weather. However, it warned against reopening markets without careful planning, as it could reverse environmental progress.

"The government should carefully consider and formulate an integrated policy regarding market timings that ensures positive societal changes," the court added. The court observed that sudden restrictions cause public inconvenience, stressing the importance of preserving trees, highlighting their environmental benefits.

The court also inquired about reports of tree cutting at an electric bus depot in Green Town.

To which, Advocate General Khalid Ishaq assured the court that a detailed report would be submitted in the next hearing.

In response, the court suggested the transplantation of trees if necessary and adjourned the further hearing of the case till December 13.