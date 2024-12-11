Open Menu

Smog Case: LHC Suggests Policy On Market Timings, Wedding Ceremonies

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2024 | 10:36 PM

Smog case: LHC suggests policy on market timings, wedding ceremonies

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday suggested formulating a comprehensive policy to regulate market timings and wedding ceremonies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday suggested formulating a comprehensive policy to regulate market timings and wedding ceremonies.

Justice Shahid Karim gave this suggestion while hearing a set of petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control the smog.

During the hearing, Advocate General Punjab Khalid Ishaq presented a detailed report on the government’s initiatives to combat smog, which were commended by the court.

The court remarked that the collaborative efforts of the government and judiciary have contributed to the current pleasant weather. However, it warned against reopening markets without careful planning, as it could reverse environmental progress.

"The government should carefully consider and formulate an integrated policy regarding market timings that ensures positive societal changes," the court added. The court observed that sudden restrictions cause public inconvenience, stressing the importance of preserving trees, highlighting their environmental benefits.

The court also inquired about reports of tree cutting at an electric bus depot in Green Town.

To which, Advocate General Khalid Ishaq assured the court that a detailed report would be submitted in the next hearing.

In response, the court suggested the transplantation of trees if necessary and adjourned the further hearing of the case till December 13.

Recent Stories

6 held for gambling on cock fight in Attock

6 held for gambling on cock fight in Attock

4 minutes ago
 National Business Education Accreditation Council ..

National Business Education Accreditation Council (NBEAC) visits UoS for accredi ..

4 minutes ago
 Tarar denies tenure extensions for judges or offic ..

Tarar denies tenure extensions for judges or officials through legislation

4 minutes ago
 Ready for unconditional, inclusive dialogue: Advis ..

Ready for unconditional, inclusive dialogue: Advisor to the Prime Minister on La ..

4 minutes ago
 7 Khwarij terrorists killed, one solider embraces ..

7 Khwarij terrorists killed, one solider embraces martyrdom in North Waziristan

33 minutes ago
 Farewell ceremony held in honour of Commissioner S ..

Farewell ceremony held in honour of Commissioner Sajjad Hyder

33 minutes ago
UoT VC chairs meeting to strengthen institutional ..

UoT VC chairs meeting to strengthen institutional growth

33 minutes ago
 Maas Foundation to stage play "KAFAN" at Alhamra o ..

Maas Foundation to stage play "KAFAN" at Alhamra on Dec 14th & 15th

24 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif calls for t ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif calls for translating existing Pakistan-B ..

24 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) organ ..

Lahore Chamber, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) organize seminar on Islamic Banking

28 minutes ago
 Mountain Day celebrated with call for building cli ..

Mountain Day celebrated with call for building climate resilience of lives, live ..

24 minutes ago
 Over 10 mln children to be immunized during week l ..

Over 10 mln children to be immunized during week long Anti-Polio drive starting ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan