Smog Clean Tower To Be Activated On 21st
Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The Punjab government on Saturday decided to install a smog clean tower in the provincial capital to control air pollution.
Its worth mentioning here that the Smog Clean Tower, has been developed by the Department of Environmental Protection to eliminate smog, and it is being installed in Mehmood Buti. The location has been selected due to the high level of air pollution. The installation and calibration of the tower is underway. It will be fully functional by December 21.
The Smog Clean Tower has the ability to clean toxic particles in the air and will play an important role in reducing air pollution in the city.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has already termed this initiative as a revolutionary step towards environmental protection. Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the use of modern technology is the need of the hour to overcome a serious problem like smog. This tower will prove to be a model not only for Lahore but also for the entire country. The government is taking all possible steps to address environmental challenges, she added.
Recent Stories
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024
UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..
France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Smog Clean Tower to be activated on 21st2 minutes ago
-
China has always stood by Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz2 minutes ago
-
DC Lahore visits Raiwind, reviews cleanliness2 minutes ago
-
Orders issued to transfer 'surplus teachers'2 minutes ago
-
CCPO announces job for martyred constable’s brother2 minutes ago
-
Two accused arrested for holding dual government jobs12 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to allocate funds for churches, minority welfare: Minister12 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects four more meters12 minutes ago
-
Irrigation Dept issues canal closure schedule12 minutes ago
-
DSP reviews security arrangements for upcoming anti-polio vaccination drive12 minutes ago
-
17 arrested for kite flying, wheelie12 minutes ago
-
CWP workshop session-II held ‘Best Practices from the Region’12 minutes ago