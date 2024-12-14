Open Menu

Smog Clean Tower To Be Activated On 21st

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Smog Clean Tower to be activated on 21st

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The Punjab government on Saturday decided to install a smog clean tower in the provincial capital to control air pollution.

Its worth mentioning here that the Smog Clean Tower, has been developed by the Department of Environmental Protection to eliminate smog, and it is being installed in Mehmood Buti. The location has been selected due to the high level of air pollution. The installation and calibration of the tower is underway. It will be fully functional by December 21.

The Smog Clean Tower has the ability to clean toxic particles in the air and will play an important role in reducing air pollution in the city.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has already termed this initiative as a revolutionary step towards environmental protection. Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the use of modern technology is the need of the hour to overcome a serious problem like smog. This tower will prove to be a model not only for Lahore but also for the entire country. The government is taking all possible steps to address environmental challenges, she added.

