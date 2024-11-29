Open Menu

Smog Clouds In Lahore Get Darker Again

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Smog clouds in Lahore get darker again

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Intensity of smog clouds has started to thicken again in provincial metropolis, with an average smog level of 242 recorded.

The City of Gardens (Lahore) and New Delhi have almost same level in terms of pollution, as sometimes one city becomes the most polluted city in the world, sometimes another takes its place.

However, on Friday, New Delhi surpassed Lahore and was declared the most polluted city in the world with an average air quality index of 342.

The average air quality index in Lahore, New Delhi's closest rival, fell slightly to 242, with the highest air quality index in Lahore of 449 recorded in Sundar Industrial Estate.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is currently no chance of rain in the city.

Related Topics

Lahore World New Delhi Same

Recent Stories

Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2, ..

Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2,033 District Courts via PITB d ..

3 hours ago
 Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!

Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!

3 hours ago
 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today

ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today

3 hours ago
 No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreig ..

No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreign Office

3 hours ago
 PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery ..

PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years

5 hours ago
 Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challeng ..

Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC

6 hours ago
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Tr ..

ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

10 hours ago
 CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

20 hours ago
 Under training ASPs of specialized training progra ..

Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters

20 hours ago
 CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series ..

CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan