Smog Clouds In Lahore Get Darker Again
Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Intensity of smog clouds has started to thicken again in provincial metropolis, with an average smog level of 242 recorded.
The City of Gardens (Lahore) and New Delhi have almost same level in terms of pollution, as sometimes one city becomes the most polluted city in the world, sometimes another takes its place.
However, on Friday, New Delhi surpassed Lahore and was declared the most polluted city in the world with an average air quality index of 342.
The average air quality index in Lahore, New Delhi's closest rival, fell slightly to 242, with the highest air quality index in Lahore of 449 recorded in Sundar Industrial Estate.
According to the Meteorological Department, there is currently no chance of rain in the city.
Recent Stories
Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2,033 District Courts via PITB d ..
Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!
ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today
No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreign Office
PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years
Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024
CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE
Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters
CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ch. Shafay visits Chinese consulate, meets consul general2 minutes ago
-
AJK IRD storms business hubs to discourage sales tax invasion in Mirpur2 minutes ago
-
1,121 individuals get loan under 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' scheme2 minutes ago
-
Over 9.2mln cases solved via case management system12 minutes ago
-
Intercollegiate girls badminton tournament concludes:12 minutes ago
-
Guidelines issued to prevent accidents during sugarcane season22 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured in Galyat jeep accident22 minutes ago
-
50 arrested in crackdown on junkyards22 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt running eight-year-long merit scholarship programme32 minutes ago
-
PU awards 10 PhD degrees32 minutes ago
-
Eco-friendly electric buses to replace Green Line Metro buses32 minutes ago
-
Senator Siddiqui slams Omar Ayub for fostering divisions among security forces41 minutes ago