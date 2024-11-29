Smog clouds in Lahore get darker again

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Intensity of smog clouds has started to thicken again in provincial metropolis, with an average smog level of 242 recorded.

The City of Gardens (Lahore) and New Delhi have almost same level in terms of pollution, as sometimes one city becomes the most polluted city in the world, sometimes another takes its place.

However, on Friday, New Delhi surpassed Lahore and was declared the most polluted city in the world with an average air quality index of 342.

The average air quality index in Lahore, New Delhi's closest rival, fell slightly to 242, with the highest air quality index in Lahore of 449 recorded in Sundar Industrial Estate.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is currently no chance of rain in the city.