Smog, Cold Weather To Prevail In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2022 | 11:50 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast smog and cold weather for Bahawalpur for the next 24 hours.

Smog has been reported in the Bahawalpur region for the last few days which has disrupted routine traffic and business activities.

The smog has also turned the weather colder and more biting. Health experts have warned of respiratory diseases caused by smog and urged people to remain indoors, especially in smog timing besides avoiding driving on roads.

The experts have warned that a high-level of air pollution has been detected in Bahawalpur that has been causing health risks to people.

The Met Office said that fog and smoke caused by heavy traffic on roads, industrial units and due to burning crops on agricultural fields was resulting in smog.

Meanwhile, the local Met Office has forecast very cold weather for the city for the next 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature of 23 centigrade and the lowest minimum of 05 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The smog and cold weather have also been forecast for the rest of the region.

