Smog Control: 300 Vehicles Seized, Rs3.9m Fine Imposed
Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2024 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) In response to the increasing smog issue, a crackdown is underway as directed by the Chief Minister of Punjab.
From October 1 to 12, authorities have taken comprehensive measures against 300 vehicles lacking fitness certificates and those contributing to smog and environmental pollution.
During this period, 300 vehicles were impounded, and over 400 vehicles were issued fines. In total, Rs 3.9 million in penalties were imposed on vehicles emitting excessive smoke.
In addition, around 3,000 vehicles were inspected for fitness, with approximately 2,000 vehicles meeting technical standards and receiving fitness certificates.
Citizens are encouraged to identify vehicles contributing to smog and to provide proof of environmentally-friendly practices. Complaints and suggestions regarding smog can be reported through the Green Punjab App or by calling 1373.
For additional support, suggestions and complaints can be sent via WhatsApp to 0321 0980980. The administration aims to engage the community in mitigating smog and promoting a cleaner environment.
