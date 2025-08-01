Smog Control: LHC Orders For Providing Alternative Routes Before Starting Projects
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2025 | 10:19 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed that no development project should commence unless alternative routes are provided for the public.
Justice Shahid Karim issued the directive while hearing a set of petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control smog. The Director General (DG) and Managing Director (MD) of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) appeared before the court on being summoned.
During the proceedings, the court expressed concern over the state of civic infrastructure in the city, questioning the WASA officials, “Have you seen the current condition of the city? Delays in development works are severely affecting citizens ?”
The DG WASA responded that the ongoing projects are aimed at public welfare. However, the court emphasized that alongside drainage and development work, citizens must be provided with alternate access routes. “People should at least be able to reach their homes and workplaces. What about those whose daily lives have become unbearable?” the court questioned.
The court noted that while WASA’s growing role as an authority is positive, it also comes with increased responsibility.
“All officials are public servants and must prioritize the convenience of the public,” it added.
The court ordered that no roadwork should begin without prior traffic management arrangements and instructed that contractors be held accountable for implementing these measures. “Ensure alternate traffic arrangements before any road is dug up,” the court stated.
General Manager NESPAK, Jamshed Janjua, informed the court that geo-tagging of over 27,000 trees along Canal Road has been completed and assured that no trees would be cut for any project. The court commended Janjua for this responsible approach.
The court further criticized the Environment Department for its inaction, despite its crucial role in overseeing development projects. It observed that in the absence of rain, dust pollution becomes one of Lahore’s most serious issues. The court also directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to form an advisory committee to oversee development activities near the canal.
