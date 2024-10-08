Open Menu

Smog Control Measures: 23 Vehicles Seized, Fines Imposed Rs 250,000 To 33 Offenders

Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2024 | 12:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Following the Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab's directive,the Lahore district administration was intensifying efforts to combat smog,targeting 23 vehicles contributing to pollution and imposing fines totaling Rs 250,000 on 33 offenders.

A stringent crackdown was underway against vehicles operating without fitness certificates and those emitting excessive smoke.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC), Syed Musa Raza encouraged citizens to report smog-causing vehicles and take an active role in environmental protection. Residents can register complaints through the Green Punjab App or by calling 1373.

For additional support,suggestions and complaints can be sent via WhatsApp to 0321-0980980.

The administration aims to engage the community in mitigating smog and promoting a cleaner environment.

