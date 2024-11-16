Smog control measures: construction halted, 20 sites sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The district administration of Lahore continues its proactive measures to address the harmful effects of smog. Following instructions from Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore, Assistant Commissioners are actively monitoring and implementing actions across the city.

Assistant Commissioner Raiwind, Zeenab Tahir, has taken immediate action to enforce smog-related regulations. During a recent operation, she halted construction activities at land development sites in the area to prevent further environmental damage. These steps are in line with efforts to reduce pollution and mitigate smog.

In another initiative, Assistant Commissioner City, Rai Babar, led a joint operation with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Lahore Metropolitan Corporation (MCL) near the Babu Sabu slaughterhouse.

The operation targeted the illegal burning of animal waste, including fat and offal. As a result, 20 locations were sealed, 20 cases were registered, and all illegal materials were confiscated.

DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza urged residents to adopt necessary precautions during the smog season. The public is encouraged to actively participate in reducing the impact of air pollution and to contribute to efforts for a cleaner, healthier environment.

The DC assured that operations against smog will continue unabated, with a focus on safeguarding public health and reducing pollution across the city. The district administration committed to tackling the smog crisis through sustained and decisive actions.