Smog Control Measures: Deptts Told To Act Against Polluters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2022 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :In line with measures to control smog, Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal on Tuesday directed the department concerned to take action against those causing environmental pollution.

The Chief Secretary issued the direction during a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat.

The additional chief secretary (home), administrative secretaries of various departments including environment, industries, agriculture, local government, and officials concerned participated in the meeting.

The Chief Secretary asked the secretaries of the departments concerned to take strict action against those causing air and environmental pollution - industrial, and vehicular emissions, burning crop stubble, and garbage. He said that to mitigate the factors behind smog, there was a need to adopt preventive measures and enhance awareness.

He directed that the ban on the use of substandard fuel in steel mills and factories be strictly enforced. He said that all the provincial departments should work in tandem on the issue of smog, adding that progress in this regard would be reviewed regularly.

The Chief Secretary also issued instructions regarding the formation of special squads to check industrial units and brick kilns.

The secretary environment protection department gave a detailed briefing at the meeting.

He said that an action plan had been prepared to control smog. According to a study, 43 percent of contributors to air pollution were from the transport sector, 25 percent from industry, 12 percent from power and 20 percent were from agriculture sector.

This year, more than 4000 industrial units were inspected, 79 cases were registered, 19 people were arrested and 88 units were sealed, he said.

Similarly, 11,000 brick kilns were inspected, 736 cases were registered and 19 peoplewere arrested. The authorities also took action against 29,200 smoke-emitting vehicles,lodging 7,000 FIRs and impounding 17,600 vehicles, he added.

