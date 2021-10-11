Smog control measures: Govt to act against polluters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has decided to take action against those causing air and environmental pollution through burning of crop stubble and garbage, and industrial & vehicular emissions.

In this regard, directions have been issued to authorities concerned to enforce the section 144 imposed throughout the province as part of efforts to combat the smog.

Under section 144, burning of crop residue and garbage has been banned across the province for one month from October 6.

The directions were issued at a meeting presided over by Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal at the Civil Secretariat here on Monday.

The Chief Secretary said that to mitigate the factors behind smog, there was a need to adopt preventive measures and enhance awareness. He mentioned that the government was taking concrete measures to deal with the threat of smog, adding that use of substandard fuel in steel mills, factories and burning of crop stubble and garbage would not be allowed in any case.

He directed all the departments concerned to strictly implement the instructions on smog control and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. He also urged people to play their role in efforts to protect the environment.

The meeting was briefed that the Home Department had imposed section 144 in the province, banning burning of crop residue, municipal solid waste, tyres, plastic, rubber and leather items etc for one month from October 6.

The participants were told that only new Zigzag technology brick kilns would be allowed to operate and strict action would be taken against the violators.

Additional chief secretary (Home), administrative secretaries of different departments includingindustries, environment and agriculture and director general of provincial disaster managementauthority attended the meeting.