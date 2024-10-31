Smog Control Program: CM Maryam launches super seeder project

Historic era of mechanized cultivation in Punjab begins as Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched the first and biggest Super Seeder project in the country's history

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Historic era of mechanized cultivation in Punjab begins as Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched the first and biggest Super Seeder project in the country's history.

She inaugurated the distribution of super seeders among farmers at Rice Research Institute Kala Shah Kako. She highlighted that the use of Super Seeder will not pollute the environment.

The Chief Minister announced to start modern agricultural equipment rental services in every tehsil. She set a target to start rental service of modern agricultural equipment to farmers at zero profit in 60-days. She said that the path of development passes through field.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan Muslim League-N government is gaining momentum, adding that no one but the PML-N knows how to perform. She highlighted that there were 300 super-seeders in the whole of Punjab. "We are adding 1000 more from today while 5000 in total will be added in our five years’ tenure,” she said and noted that to get a super seeder worth Rs 13 lakhs, a farmer will have to pay just Rs 5 lakhs, the remaining Rs 8 lakhs will be paid by the government.

The CM said that public cooperation is essential to eliminate smog. She added that seeing smoke from a chimney prompts immediate action as the smog spreads many diseases.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that farmers will be given latest agricultural equipment at 60% subsidy while they have bought Rs 10 billion worth of agricultural inputs through Kisan Card.

CM Maryam said that people from Kashmir are coming to Punjab due to cheap bread and low inflation. She observed that one must have to be sympathetic towards people to reduce inflation.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that abusing others does not fill bellies, people's problems can be solved only by working day and night.

Elderly farmers came to thank Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. They put their hands on her head to show affection, and wore her a ‘chadar’ brought from Marina. They said that Maryam Nawaz Sharif has raised the head of Punjab and the farmers of Punjab.

The Chief Minister said that the first green tractor was also given by Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif saw exhibition of latest agricultural machinery and equipment for farming, and appreciated the efforts of Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain and Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Sahoo. She inspected the rice harvester that destroys paddy residue, and directed the Agriculture Department to introduce rice harvester in Punjab, and provide them to farmers through rental services. She also inspected rice nursery raising machine and mechanical sheller.

The Chief Minister also saw exhibition of Potato Planter, Sugar Cane Planter, Sugar Cane Ridger, Wheat Bed Planter and Maize Sheller. She expressed interest in wheat straw chopper & collector, which turns wheat into ‘tori’ (wheat husk). She also inspected Boom Sprayer, Plough Sprayer, Disc Plough, Wheat Reaper and other modern agricultural implements. She directed the authorities concerned to review the supply of intra spray-fit for effective spraying.

Provincial Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani also addressed on the occasion, and explained the goals and objectives of introducing modern agriculture machinery. Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Sahu gave details of the Super Seeder project under the Smog Control Programme.