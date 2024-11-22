Smog Crackdown: 37 Cases Registered, 12 Arrested In Last 24 Hours
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 11:28 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Punjab Police registered 37 cases and arrested 12 people from across Punjab during crackdown on smog in the last 24 hours.
A total fine of over Rs. 1.25 million was imposed on 622 individuals, while 142 individuals were issued warnings.
A spokesperson for the Punjab Police said that violations reported to the police included 23 cases of burning crop residue, 520 cases of vehicles emitting excessive smoke, four industrial activities, 18 brick kiln violations, and seven other violations.
In the ongoing smog prevention crackdown this year, a total of 2,945 individuals have been arrested, 3,558 cases registered, and over 94 million rupees in fines have been imposed on 37,326 individuals.
A total of 6,761 individuals have been issued warnings. Violations included 1,939 cases of burning crop residue, 30,038 vehicles emitting excessive smoke, 345 industrial activities, 1,351 brick kiln violations, and 326 other violations.
Spokesperson Punjab Police also mentioned that in the last 24 hours, challans fines were issued to 6,180 vehicles emitting excessive smoke, 497 vehicles were impounded, and 4 fitness certificates were suspended.
This year, a total of 824,498 vehicles have been fined for emitting excessive smoke, 167,268 vehicles have been impounded, and 10,054 fitness certificates have been suspended.
IG Punjab has instructed them to expedite the crackdown on smog in highways, industrial areas, agricultural zones and other locations. He instructed to take strict action against those violating smog SOPs under a zero-tolerance policy, without any delay.
