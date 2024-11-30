Smog crackdown: 81 shops sealed, three cases registered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The district administration has ramped up inspections and enforcement measures across the provincial capital to effectively tackle smog.

Over the past 24 hours, authorities took action at 119 locations where anti-smog Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were violated while 2,648 shops, markets, and shopping malls were inspected in Lahore during the same period.

As a result, 113 shops, markets, and shopping malls were shut down for non-compliance, while 81 establishments were sealed for failing to meet regulatory standards. Additionally, fines totaling Rs. 75,000 were imposed, and three cases were registered against violators as part of the ongoing crackdown.

According to spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner City inspected 515 locations, sealing 10 shops for violations and imposing fines totaling Rs. 30,000. Similarly, AC Cantt inspected 475 locations, sealing 8 shops and issuing 2 warnings for non-compliance. AC Model Town checked 340 sites, sealing 2 shops, issuing 8 warnings, and imposing fines of Rs. 10,000. AC Raiwind inspected 8 locations and sealed 4 shops for violations. AC Shalimar conducted inspections at 90 sites, imposing fines totaling Rs. 2,000 on violators.

AC Ravi inspected 435 locations, sealing 4 shops, issuing 12 warnings, and imposing fines of Rs. 1,000. AC Allama Iqbal Town inspected 345 locations, sealing 23 establishments and registering 3 FIRs. AC Wagha inspected 120 locations and issued warnings for 6 violations. AC Nishtar conducted inspections at 170 locations, sealing 28 establishments for violations. AC Saddar inspected 150 locations, sealing 2 shops and issuing 5 warnings for non-compliance.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza emphasized the importance of public cooperation in combating smog. He urged citizens to follow preventive measures, including avoiding unnecessary travel and wearing masks, particularly during smog. Special care should be taken to protect children, the elderly, and those with health conditions from the harmful effects of smog. The DC called on the business community to cooperate in reducing the impact of air pollution. He reiterated that strict actions will be taken against violators of anti-smog regulations. Citizens can contact the District Commissioner’s Control Room via WhatsApp at 03070002345, or reach out through the DC Office's social media platforms for any complaints or information regarding smog-related issues.