Smog Crisis In Punjab: Over 59,000 Respiratory Cases Reported On Friday
Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2024 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 59,183 new cases of respiratory diseases on Friday, highlighting the escalating health emergency.
According to official data, hospitals treated 3,448 asthma cases, 1,364 ischemic heart disease cases, 113 stroke cases, and 545 conjunctivitis cases in the last 24 hours.
The past month has seen nearly 1.93 million people seek medical attention for smog-related illnesses across the province. Hospitals recorded 126,078 asthma cases, 62,273 ischemic heart disease cases, 5,858 stroke patients and 14,104 conjunctivitis cases.
Over the last week, 441,586 respiratory disease cases were reported in Punjab, alongside 29,714 asthma cases, 12,394 ischemic heart disease cases, 1,420 strokes, and 4,323 conjunctivitis cases.
Lahore remains the hardest-hit city. In the past month, the city record 134,414 respiratory disease cases,6,703 asthma cases,14,553 ischemic heart disease cases, 713 stroke cases and 3,265 conjunctivitis cases.
In just the past week, Lahore reported 36,658 respiratory disease cases, 2,384 asthma cases, 2,681 ischemic heart disease cases, 276 strokes, and 1,767 conjunctivitis cases. On Friday alone, the city registered 3,851 respiratory cases, 245 asthma cases, 504 ischemic heart disease cases, 55 strokes, and 231 conjunctivitis cases.
