Smog Declared As Calamity In Punjab, Lahore High Court Told

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2022 | 08:48 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Monday that the smog had been declared as a calamity in the entire Punjab under Section 3 of Punjab National Calamities (Prevention and Relief) Act

A notification was submitted on behalf of Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) before Justice Shahid Karim who was hearing petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others for directions to the provincial government for controlling rising smog in the Punjab.

The notification stated that there would be a complete ban on all the smog causing activities in the province, and special teams would be formed to control the smog, besides setting up a crisis room at PDMA.

It was further informed that there would also be a complete ban on industries working without check on pollution, besides ban on burning the remains of the crops.

Secretary Environment Protection Department also appeared before the court, during the proceedings and submitted that about 1200 industrial units had been closed to control the smog.

He also apprised the court about various other steps taken for the purpose while submitting a report.

However, the court expressed its reservation on the report, saying that the report would be verified. The court further noted that the matter was pending for the last four years but the provincial authorities were not taking it seriously.

The petitioners' counsel also argued that the authorities were not taking serious steps for controlling the rising smog in the province. He pleaded with the court to direct authorities to take solid steps for control of smog.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till October 11 and sought an implementation report from chief secretary Punjab about ban on burning of the remains of the crops.

