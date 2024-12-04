Smog decreases: Lahore ranks 9th in terms of pollution

Intensity of smog decreased in the 'City of Gardens' on Wednesday as the wind in the provincial capital Lahore increased the feeling of coolness in the air

According to the Meteorological Department(PMD), the wind speed in the city was recorded at 10 kilometres per hour, and the humidity in the air has reached 57 per cent.

On Wednesday, minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 12 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was expected to reach 23 degrees Celsius.

A significant decrease in the pollution rate has been recorded, the average smog rate in the city has reached 174, Lahore has come ninth in the world in terms of pollution.