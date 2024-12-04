Open Menu

Smog Decreases: Lahore Ranks 9th In Terms Of Pollution

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2024 | 08:11 PM

Smog decreases: Lahore ranks 9th in terms of pollution

Intensity of smog decreased in the 'City of Gardens' on Wednesday as the wind in the provincial capital Lahore increased the feeling of coolness in the air

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Intensity of smog decreased in the 'City of Gardens' on Wednesday as the wind in the provincial capital Lahore increased the feeling of coolness in the air.

According to the Meteorological Department(PMD), the wind speed in the city was recorded at 10 kilometres per hour, and the humidity in the air has reached 57 per cent.

On Wednesday, minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 12 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was expected to reach 23 degrees Celsius.

A significant decrease in the pollution rate has been recorded, the average smog rate in the city has reached 174, Lahore has come ninth in the world in terms of pollution.

Related Topics

Lahore World

Recent Stories

KP CM meets injured PTI workers who fell from cont ..

KP CM meets injured PTI workers who fell from container during Islamabad protest

7 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launches ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launches Honahar Scholarship

24 seconds ago
 PJA hosts literary session with author, poet Dr. A ..

PJA hosts literary session with author, poet Dr. Aurangzeb Niazi

25 seconds ago
 Sindh govt to launch program for enhancing climate ..

Sindh govt to launch program for enhancing climate resilience, agri-produce

27 seconds ago
 PTI Nov 26 protest march badly failed despite usin ..

PTI Nov 26 protest march badly failed despite using of KP Govt machinary: Govern ..

28 seconds ago
 KP CM takes notice of medicines shortage in Kurram

KP CM takes notice of medicines shortage in Kurram

35 seconds ago
ACDC hosts session II “Evolving Strategic Enviro ..

ACDC hosts session II “Evolving Strategic Environment: Impact on Order, Instit ..

15 seconds ago
 PAA hosts e-Kacheri for first time after separatio ..

PAA hosts e-Kacheri for first time after separation from CAA

17 minutes ago
 100% wheat sowing target achieved in Muzaffargarh

100% wheat sowing target achieved in Muzaffargarh

16 seconds ago
 Price of gold stays stable

Price of gold stays stable

18 seconds ago
 Cochlear implant facility started in Civil Hospita ..

Cochlear implant facility started in Civil Hospital Quetta

21 seconds ago
 Man murdered his cousin, cut off his thumb to with ..

Man murdered his cousin, cut off his thumb to withdraw Rs1m from ATM arrested

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan