Smog disrupts flight operations

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Due to severe smog and dense fog, flight schedule of domestic and international flights at Sialkot International Airport was affected.

However, all flights will operate as per the new schedule.

One foreign flight was canceled today while all the remaining flights will operate as per the new schedule, said spokesperson.