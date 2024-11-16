Smog Disrupts Flight Operations
Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Due to severe smog and dense fog, flight schedule of domestic and international flights at Sialkot International Airport was affected.
According to a spokesperson, due to severe smog and dense fog, the schedule of domestic and foreign flights was changed.
However, all flights will operate as per the new schedule.
One foreign flight was canceled today while all the remaining flights will operate as per the new schedule, said spokesperson.
