Smog disrupts routine traffic, bossiness activities in Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Smog has disrupted routine traffic and business activities in Bahawalpur as it started on Wednesday evening and continued till Thursday afternoon.

The smog has also made local weather more chilled while the experts have said that it would result in a further decline in temperature. The health experts urged people to remain indoors, especially in smog timing besides avoiding driving on roads.

The experts have warned that high-level of air pollution has been detected in the air of Bahawalpur that has been causing health risks to people.

The Air Quality of Bahawalpur was recorded 131 at Air Quality Index (AQI). The Met Office said that fog and smoke caused by heavy traffic on roads, and industrial units and due to burning crops on agricultural fields was resulting in smog.

Meanwhile, the local Met Office has forecast very cold weather for the city for the next 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature of 24 centigrade and the lowest minimum of 06 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The smog and cold weather have also been forecast for the rest of the region.