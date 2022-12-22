UrduPoint.com

Smog Disrupts Routine Traffic, Bossiness Activities In Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Smog disrupts routine traffic, bossiness activities in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Smog has disrupted routine traffic and business activities in Bahawalpur as it started on Wednesday evening and continued till Thursday afternoon.

The smog has also made local weather more chilled while the experts have said that it would result in a further decline in temperature. The health experts urged people to remain indoors, especially in smog timing besides avoiding driving on roads.

The experts have warned that high-level of air pollution has been detected in the air of Bahawalpur that has been causing health risks to people.

The Air Quality of Bahawalpur was recorded 131 at Air Quality Index (AQI). The Met Office said that fog and smoke caused by heavy traffic on roads, and industrial units and due to burning crops on agricultural fields was resulting in smog.

Meanwhile, the local Met Office has forecast very cold weather for the city for the next 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature of 24 centigrade and the lowest minimum of 06 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The smog and cold weather have also been forecast for the rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather Business Traffic Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Ra ..

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Rana Sanaullah

34 minutes ago
 Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tarif ..

Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tariff

1 hour ago
 Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as ..

Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as 2014 constitution restored

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE FMs urge Afghan Taliban to ensure wo ..

Pakistan, UAE FMs urge Afghan Taliban to ensure women's rights

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd December 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.