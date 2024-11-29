Smog, dry weather sparks virus diseases

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Specialist of Nose,Doctor and Throat of Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital,Dr Khalil Ahmad Rana said the prolonged dry and cold weather,leading to a significant rise in nose,throat, and ear infections.

Talking to media on Friday,he warned that without rainfall,the risk of various illnesses may increase further,urging the public to adopt preventive measures.

Dr.

Khalil Ahmed Rana emphasized the importance of caution during this season.

He noted that consuming cold drinks,peanuts and sour foods could exacerbate throat infections and may also trigger other health issues.

Specialist ENT,Dr Khalil Ahmad Rana also highlighted the need for motorcyclists to wear masks during travel to protect against smog exposure and advised against unnecessary travel,particularly for those riding with young children.