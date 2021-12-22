Smog effects mitigated due to govt steps

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue and Relief Commissioner Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar on Tuesday said that smog effects had been mitigated due to effective steps being taken by the government.

In order to curb smog, 2,970 FIRs have been registered over violations while 797 industrial units were fined of over Rs 116.127 million for industrial emissions, brick kilns, stubble burning and for traffic violations from 1st October to 18th December.

Addressing a press conference, Babar Hayat Tarar said that reforms in the Board of Revenue had promoted transparency and good governance. At present, 1200 rural revenue centres were functioning. He added that 4,000 revenue centers at village level would be operational by December 31 while an additional 3,000 would be added in January.

Babar Hayat Tarar said that Under the Revenue Court Management System, 109,000 revenue cases have been reduced to 66,000. He said that Digital Girdawari was a revolutionary step to revamp the revenue system.

This would lead to increase in revenue taxation and discouragement of corruption and upholding of merit and transparency.

Babar Hayat Tarar said that filing of appeals and review appeals in the Board of Revenue was being started immediately in the concerned commissioner's offices. The transfer of low denomination stamp papers to e-stamping and printing on white paper will start from January 3 across the province.

He said that the pilot project was already working in the Lahore division. He said in order to update the revenue records at the village level, the outdated records would be deleted and new data would be included to introduce harmonious reforms in line with the modern requirements.

A crackdown by the Board of Revenue Punjab against land mafias was going on. Urban government lands more than 4,177 acres with a value of Rs 66.4 billion while 184,347 acres of rural government lands worth Rs 407.51 billion had been retrieved during the last two years.