UrduPoint.com

Smog Effects Mitigated Due To Govt Steps

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 12:10 AM

Smog effects mitigated due to govt steps

Senior Member Board of Revenue and Relief Commissioner Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar on Tuesday said that smog effects had been mitigated due to effective steps being taken by the government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue and Relief Commissioner Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar on Tuesday said that smog effects had been mitigated due to effective steps being taken by the government.

In order to curb smog, 2,970 FIRs have been registered over violations while 797 industrial units were fined of over Rs 116.127 million for industrial emissions, brick kilns, stubble burning and for traffic violations from 1st October to 18th December.

Addressing a press conference, Babar Hayat Tarar said that reforms in the Board of Revenue had promoted transparency and good governance. At present, 1200 rural revenue centres were functioning. He added that 4,000 revenue centers at village level would be operational by December 31 while an additional 3,000 would be added in January.

Babar Hayat Tarar said that Under the Revenue Court Management System, 109,000 revenue cases have been reduced to 66,000. He said that Digital Girdawari was a revolutionary step to revamp the revenue system.

This would lead to increase in revenue taxation and discouragement of corruption and upholding of merit and transparency.

Babar Hayat Tarar said that filing of appeals and review appeals in the Board of Revenue was being started immediately in the concerned commissioner's offices. The transfer of low denomination stamp papers to e-stamping and printing on white paper will start from January 3 across the province.

He said that the pilot project was already working in the Lahore division. He said in order to update the revenue records at the village level, the outdated records would be deleted and new data would be included to introduce harmonious reforms in line with the modern requirements.

A crackdown by the Board of Revenue Punjab against land mafias was going on. Urban government lands more than 4,177 acres with a value of Rs 66.4 billion while 184,347 acres of rural government lands worth Rs 407.51 billion had been retrieved during the last two years.

Related Topics

Lahore Corruption Punjab Traffic Lead Babar Hayat January October December From Government Merit Packaging Limited Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguish ..

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguished model of precautionary meas ..

29 minutes ago
 FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena g ..

FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena garners global acclaim

29 minutes ago
 The technology behind Covid jabs

The technology behind Covid jabs

5 minutes ago
 Latifi reveals death threats after F1 title furore ..

Latifi reveals death threats after F1 title furore

5 minutes ago
 MBRSC set to start manufacturing MBZ-SAT flight mo ..

MBRSC set to start manufacturing MBZ-SAT flight model after completion of design ..

1 hour ago
 UK Agrees 2022 Fisheries Access, Quotas With Norwa ..

UK Agrees 2022 Fisheries Access, Quotas With Norway - Fisheries Minister

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.