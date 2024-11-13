- Home
Smog, Emission Of Greenhouse Gases Emerging As Disastrous For Human, Livestock Health, Ecosystem: Experts
Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2024 | 01:40 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Patron Chief of UK-based World Environment Organization (Work Against Single Use Of Plastic (WASUP), Dr. Abdul Rasheed, and Azad Jammu Kashmir Chapter' Ambassador Lubana Majid here on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the growing dangers of the use of plastic and other environmental pollution.
Addressing a news conference at Kashmir Press Club here, both the environmentalists particularly highlighted negative impact of all kinds of environmental pollutions on human health mostly in developing countries.
Regarding the dangers of plastic pollution, Dr. Abdul Rasheed said that plastic pollution was a silent killer that was not only polluting our land and water but also posing serious risks to human and live stock health.
"Plastic particles infused in the human body through food and water, could cause cancer, heart diseases and hormone disorders", he observed.
He said that the effects of environmental pollution were more severe in developing countries because of the lack of resources and absence of healthy environmental policies.
Speaking on various disastrous aspects of environmental pollution, AJK Chapter Ambassador of the WASAP, Lubana Majid said that smog and emission of greenhouse gases were proving to be disastrous for our health and ecosystem.
"Problems such as respiratory diseases, asthma, and eye irritation are on the rise due to the increased risk of smog, she said adding that global warming was increasing due to greenhouse gases, resulting in rising temperatures and unpredictable changes in weather.
Lubana Majid further said that WASUP Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chapter had started delivering lectures and workshops in various educational institutions to spread awareness regarding urgent need of environmental protection.
"These campaigns are ongoing to be launched in schools, colleges, and community centers to prepare the new generation to deal with environmental challenges", she added.
Lubna emphasized that public awareness, efficient recycling system and promotion of the use of alternative plastic materials were always the need of the hour.
Regarding measures for environmental protection, both the environmental activists appealed to the government to take immediate and effective measures for environmental protection through the coordination of all stake holders both in public and private sectors to ensure individual and collective role to combat against the causes of the environmental pollution and the climate change.
They emphasized that developing countries need to implement strict environmental laws, establish better recycling systems by adopting inexpensive and environmentally friendly energy sources to control environmental pollution.
They vowed that WASUP organization would continue its struggle against environmental pollution and highlight the important issue at various forums to provide a safe and healthy environment for the future generations.
