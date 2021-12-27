Smog engulfs Bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dense smog has engulfed entire Bahawalpur region and forced people to live indoor. The local Met Office has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of light rain for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Dense smog has engulfed entire Bahawalpur region and forced people to live indoor. The local Met Office has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of light rain for next 24 hours.

The Met Office experts warned that health effects would be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity as air pollution level was higher in Bahawalpur region due to smog.

The Health Department warned that healthy individuals could experience difficult breathing and throat irritation.

The highest maximum temperature 18 centigrade and the lowest minimum 06 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The smoggy and partly cloudy to cloudy with chances of light rain weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.