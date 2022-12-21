Smog engulfs Bahawalpur region

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Smog has engulfed the entire Bahawalpur region, making weather colder and disrupting routine traffic on roads.

The experts have warned that high level air pollution has been detected in Bahawalpur's that has been causing health risks to people.

Air Quality of Bahawalpur was recorded 131 at AQI.

The Met Office said that fog and smoke caused by heavy traffic on roads, industrial units and due to burning crops on agricultural fields was resulting in smog.

Meanwhile, the local Met Office has forecast a very cold weather for city for next 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature 24 centigrade and the lowest minimum 07 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The smog and cold weather have also been forecast for rest of the region.