Smog engulfs city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Smog has engulfed Bahawalpur city and entire region, causing problems for routine life here on Friday.

Smog has covered Bahawalpur and all neighboring areas. Air quality was reported severe as air pollution has further worsened in the region. Public and private sector's schools remained open, however, the authorities of education Department had prohibited holding of outdoor activities at schools premises.

According to Air Quality Index, air quality was unhealthy and ranked between 400 to 425. The doctors at Bahawal Victoria Hospital said that patients, especially, children suffering from asthma and respiratory related problems were being brought to the hospital emergency and outdoor ward.

"Doctors and paramedics have been providing medical treatment to patients suffering from diseases caused by thick smog that had hit the region, " said, Dr Aamir Bukhari, the focal person of BVH Bahawalpur.

The Deputy Commissioner, Bahawalpur, Shozab Saeed said that brick klins were not allowed to run their operation during the smog days. "The district management has been taking measures to control the activities which provide fuel to smog," he said.