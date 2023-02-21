UrduPoint.com

Smog Engulfs City, Suburb Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Smog engulfs city, suburb areas

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The Bahawalpur city and adjoining areas experienced dense smog that appeared late Monday night, and remained till around 9, Tuesday morning.

The smog appearance minimized the temperature by three Celsius as Bahawalpur experienced the highest maximum temperature of 30 to 31 Celsius on Sunday and Monday which dropped to 27 to 28 Celsius on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the local Met Office has forecast dry to partly cloudy and cold weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The maximum and lowest temperature recorded (in °C) during the last 24 hours were 30 and 15.

Dry to partly cloudy and cold weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.

