Open Menu

Smog Engulfs Multan, Disrupts Routine Life

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 07:27 PM

Smog engulfs Multan, disrupts routine life

Early morning smog blanketed Multan and surrounding areas, intensifying pollution and disrupting daily life

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Early morning smog blanketed Multan and surrounding areas, intensifying pollution and disrupting daily life.

According to Deputy Director Meteorological Department, Muhammad Arshad, the smog index hit 226 on Tuesday, with a further rise expected over the next two weeks. He also dismissed the chance of rainfall, which could have helped clear the air.

Public hospitals in Multan report a sharp increase in patients suffering from cough, cold, fever, eye allergies, and asthma. Nishtar Hospital is treating some affected children and adults. Medical experts attribute the increase in health complaints due to the pollution surge, with doctors advising parents to keep children indoors whenever possible to reduce exposure.

Dr. Abdul Sami warned smog poses serious risks, particularly for children, increasing the likelihood of respiratory illnesses, eye irritation, allergies, and lung issues. He recommended that residents should wear masks and protective eyewear, and take steam therapy to mitigate the health effects of smog.

Dr. Sami further stated it is the responsibility of parents to enforce protective measures to safeguard their children from harmful air quality.

Related Topics

Multan From

Recent Stories

ITP hosts road safety workshop for students and te ..

ITP hosts road safety workshop for students and teachers

3 minutes ago
 Global police shut down malware group 'targeting m ..

Global police shut down malware group 'targeting millions'

3 minutes ago
 CPDI advocates for sustainable, equitable, inclusi ..

CPDI advocates for sustainable, equitable, inclusive food systems

3 minutes ago
 DC Battagram prioritizes action against child labo ..

DC Battagram prioritizes action against child labour, human trafficking

3 minutes ago
 Participants of National Security Workshop briefed ..

Participants of National Security Workshop briefed on Pakistan’s foreign polic ..

25 minutes ago
 City Govt starts collecting In/Out tax in fruit, g ..

City Govt starts collecting In/Out tax in fruit, gur markets

25 minutes ago
Banned UN agency says working to keep Gaza people ..

Banned UN agency says working to keep Gaza people 'alive'

27 minutes ago
 PJF, affiliated units celebrate World Judo Day

PJF, affiliated units celebrate World Judo Day

25 minutes ago
 ETEA finalizes arrangements to introduce Computer ..

ETEA finalizes arrangements to introduce Computer Based Testing System

29 minutes ago
 Five killed, two injured in Panjgur firing inciden ..

Five killed, two injured in Panjgur firing incident

17 minutes ago
 Five arrested in factory raid, fake pesticides wor ..

Five arrested in factory raid, fake pesticides worth Rs 10m seized

17 minutes ago
 PPRA, NUST join hands to boost procurement trainin ..

PPRA, NUST join hands to boost procurement training in Pakistan

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan