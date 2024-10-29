Smog Engulfs Multan, Disrupts Routine Life
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 07:27 PM
Early morning smog blanketed Multan and surrounding areas, intensifying pollution and disrupting daily life
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Early morning smog blanketed Multan and surrounding areas, intensifying pollution and disrupting daily life.
According to Deputy Director Meteorological Department, Muhammad Arshad, the smog index hit 226 on Tuesday, with a further rise expected over the next two weeks. He also dismissed the chance of rainfall, which could have helped clear the air.
Public hospitals in Multan report a sharp increase in patients suffering from cough, cold, fever, eye allergies, and asthma. Nishtar Hospital is treating some affected children and adults. Medical experts attribute the increase in health complaints due to the pollution surge, with doctors advising parents to keep children indoors whenever possible to reduce exposure.
Dr. Abdul Sami warned smog poses serious risks, particularly for children, increasing the likelihood of respiratory illnesses, eye irritation, allergies, and lung issues. He recommended that residents should wear masks and protective eyewear, and take steam therapy to mitigate the health effects of smog.
Dr. Sami further stated it is the responsibility of parents to enforce protective measures to safeguard their children from harmful air quality.
