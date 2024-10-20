Open Menu

Smog Fades The Beauty Of 'City Of Gardens'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Smog fades the beauty of 'City of Gardens'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Despite government's full efforts and actions, the prevailing smog has faded the beauty of Lahore, the City of Gardens, as its AQI [air quality index] level reached over 400.

For the first time in this season, the City of Gardens has been once again affected by smog, while the pollution rate has crossed the alarming figure of 400. Despite the low traffic, the AQI reached 426 in the morning.

Meanwhile on Saturday, a clean area like Gulbarg recorded the highest AQI of 700, Baidian Road at 690 and Barki Road at 673, around Shimla Hills at 615.

Thus, with an average AQI rate of 426, Lahore became the most polluted city. Even in the afternoon, the pollution rate was above 200 in different areas of the city.

Experts suggest masses that if the pollution rate is above 150, then it is harmful to health and if it is above 200, then jogging and fast walking should be stopped. The further informed masses if it is more than 300, then do not leave the house unnecessarily, and if the same rate is above 400. t means a health emergency, with heart and asthma patients, healthy people can also suffer from diseases.

