Smog: Farmers urged to avoid burning crops remains

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The Agriculture Department Muzaffargarh arranged a walk to sensitize farmers about the hazards of smog as burning of crops remains was one of the leading causes of the environmental issue.

The walk was led by assistant director agriculture Zahid Farooq at Rangpur area.

A special drummer was also hired to get public's attention and educate them in a novel way. A good number of people gathered at the site.

The department officials distributed pamphlets and also urged them to cooperate with government institutions to control the menace of smog.

Smog has many negative effects on human health, said Zahid. He also warned that any person found burning crops remains would be punished strictly. Rs 50,000 fine would be imposed on the violators, he maintained.