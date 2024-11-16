Smog: five flights canceled, 55 delayed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Intensity of smog has disrupted flight operations at various airports in Punjab, causing cancellation of five flights, diverting of 4 flights and delays in 55 flights.

The smog intensity and weather condition have significantly impacted the flight operations at Sialkot airport, where 3 international flights were unable to land and were diverted to alternative airports.

Another flight from Sharjah to Sialkot was diverted to Islamabad, while the same returning flight from Sialkot to Sharjah was canceled, and a flight from Muscat to Sialkot was diverted to Lahore International.

The flight from Muscat to Sialkot, PK 737, was also diverted to Lahore. A flight from Jeddah, delayed by 12 hours, was supposed to land in Lahore but was diverted to Islamabad. Five flights from Karachi to Islamabad were delayed, while three flights from Lahore to Karachi faced delays of 2 to 5 hours.

According to the flight schedule, there were also delays in the arrival and departure of flights from Dubai, Istanbul, Jeddah, and Medina to Karachi.

At Islamabad airport, flights from Dubai, Dammam, Sharjah, Qassim, Jeddah, Doha, and Kuwait have experienced delays.

Furthermore, departures from Islamabad to Abu Dhabi, Gilgit, and Muscat were also delayed. Flights from Lahore to Quetta, Dammam, Istanbul, Qassim, and Dubai, as well as from Peshawar to Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Muscat, have faced delays.

Delays in the arrival and departure of two flights from Sialkot to Dubai and a 12-hour delay in the arrival and departure of a flight from Sharjah to Faisalabad were also reported.