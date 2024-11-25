Smog, fog expected in parts of Punjab and Sindh: PMD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Smog and fog are likely to persist in isolated plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during the morning and night, as per the latest forecast from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The synoptic situation indicated that continental air was prevailing across most parts of the country, maintaining a pattern of cold and dry weather.

Over the past 24 hours, weather conditions remained dry in most regions, while colder temperatures were observed in the hilly areas.

Patches of smog and fog were reported in certain plain areas of Punjab, impacting visibility during early hours.

The lowest temperatures recorded across the country were Leh at -07 C, Gupis at -04 C, Skardu and Astore at -02 C, and Hunza and Kalam at -01 C.

Travellers are advised to exercise caution during the morning and night times, particularly in regions prone to smog and fog.

The public is also encouraged to stay updated on weather advisories.