Smog In Pakistan Is Only Because Of Fire In Indian's Fields

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 07:36 PM

Smog in Pakistan is only because of fire in Indian's fields

Fawad Ch, Federal Minister for Science and Technology, says Indian fields' fires are causing smog inside Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 30th, 2019) India has been causing pollution in Pakistan through fires in its fields and abysmal environmental conditions there, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary said on Wednesday.

He said the ministry of Climate Change informed the cabinet about impact of the Indian pollution on Pakistan.

Through his twitter account, Fawad Chaudhary said: " Modi government is failing in every aspect while terming the irresponsible governments as a curse,".

The smog in Lahore caused serious problems for the citizens and the sky looked black due to smog coming from the Indian side. The citizens were advised by the provincial government to adopt precautionary measures to avoid the bad effects of smog.

