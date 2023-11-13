Open Menu

Smog Intensifying Again As Rain Impact Reduces

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2023 | 08:22 PM

The blanket of the smog gets thick and deepened again in the provincial metropolis as the situation has started intensifying again after reducing the impact of rain again

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The blanket of the smog gets thick and deepened again in the provincial metropolis as the situation has started intensifying again after reducing the impact of rain again.

The educational institutions opened on Monday after four holidays. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 16 and a maximum of 26 degrees Celsius.

According to MET office sources, there is no chance of rain in the city yet during the ongoing week.

The MET official sources confirmed that Lahore has become one of the most polluted cities in the world. The early morning smog rate was 285 AQI while the average rate knocked at 262.

Air Quality Index of Mall Road area was recorded as 298, while Air Quality Index of Cantt. area was recorded as 205.

The district administration sources told APP that actions are being taken against smog-emitting vehicles and factories to prevent smog. Water is being sprinkled on the highways of the city with the help of tankers.

In this connection medical experts say that increasing air pollution in the city can prove dangerous for children, elderly and people suffering from lung and heart diseases. They urged the citizens to ensure use of masks and glasses while going out of homes.

They said the environment has serious effects on health in a variety of ways, by significantly impacting human health in two ways, either directly by exposing people to harmful carbon-agents, or indirectly, by disrupting life-sustaining ecosystems.

Smog and environmental hazards are directly posing threats to human health and well-being and this is rapidly emerging as a serious health concern in the Punjab capital, they added.

The Environment Protection Department (EPA) Director Naseem-ur-Rehman Shah and City District Government Lahore (CDGL) sources said that they are struggling hard to effectively curb the smog.

They added that the mushrooming of small unplanned industrial units are directly responsible for the situation, however heavy fines are being imposed on them for producing the toxic level of chemicals in the air, that is worsening the smog across the city.

It is worth mentioning here that on Monday, the Lahore High Court ordered closure of all schools and colleges in Punjab on Saturday, November 18, to curb smog, as it also recommended a two-day work from home for employers.

Today, the hearing was attended by the Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, and other government officials.

