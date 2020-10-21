Smog intensity to be lesser this year: SMBR

The intensity of smog would be lesser in the province this year due to comprehensive strategy adopted by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The intensity of smog would be lesser in the province this year due to comprehensive strategy adopted by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

This was stated by Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Baber Hayat Tarar while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday. He was accompanied by Secretary Environment Zahid Hussain and DG PDMA Khurram Umar Shahzad.

He said that strict action had been initiated against the factories causing smog while the district governments and five departments were engaged to control smog. The Punjab government had already declared smog as calamity.

The SMBR said that it was wrong impression that only burning of rice crop residuals was the major reason of smog rather, the fact was that agriculture crops burning contributed only 8 percent to the smog in Pakistan while 12 percent was contributed from the crops burning of India.

He said emission from vehicles was the major cause of smog in the Punjab and it was due to use of substandard fuels in vehicles. He said traffic smoke was contributing 43 percent to smog, whereas, 25 percent contribution was from the industries and 20 percent from the liter burning.

In the light of this data, the Punjab government launched crackdown against the smoke emitting vehicles besides reducing the vehicles plying on roads. He said planning was underway to reduce the number of pick and drop vehicles in the public sector educational institutions. Further, brick kiln on old technology will be close from November 7 to December 31 and the duration could be increased, if needed.

He said efforts were underway for shifting the brick kilns to zigzag technology by December 31.

He said FIR would be registered against the violation orders issued for smog control.

He hinted that smog could be more lethal in the COVID-19 pandemic so there was need of extra precautions.

Locust control committees would also be taken on board to control smog, he said, adding, the construction industry had been instructed to control the dust control emerged from the construction sites.

Earlier, the SMBR chaired the working group meeting on smog control in which DG PDMAbriefed the participants about the action initiated to combat it in the province.